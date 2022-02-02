PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $21.60. 22,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,701,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Several research firms recently commented on PAGS. Bradesco Corretora reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

