PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $21.60. 22,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,701,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.
Several research firms recently commented on PAGS. Bradesco Corretora reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.92.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
