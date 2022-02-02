Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 571.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 31.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $337.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.85. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

