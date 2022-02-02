Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $293,000 Stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 921,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after buying an additional 273,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after purchasing an additional 263,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 161,897 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 153,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $635.86 million, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.75.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

