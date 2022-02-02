Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Twilio by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Twilio by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 2,290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 47,908 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio stock opened at $210.57 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.61 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.67.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.36.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $462,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,729 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,997 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

