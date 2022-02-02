Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 100 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Wayfair by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Wayfair by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Wayfair by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $150,080.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,273 shares of company stock valued at $23,147,042. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $162.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.51 and a 200 day moving average of $241.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.40 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on W. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.27.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.