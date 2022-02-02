Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 96.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 109.5% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SXT opened at $83.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.88. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $73.01 and a 1-year high of $106.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

