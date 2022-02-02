Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth $32,760,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,493,000 after buying an additional 180,296 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth $12,028,000. RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 136,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,434,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vicor by 271.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 46,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total value of $1,052,118.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $1,671,468.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,387 shares of company stock valued at $12,839,492. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Vicor stock opened at $93.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.34. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $74.08 and a one year high of $164.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

