Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) versus Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Head to Head Contrast

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) and Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Group and Sino Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group -5.02% -0.57% -0.30% Sino Land N/A N/A N/A

53.4% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Paramount Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Paramount Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Land has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Paramount Group and Sino Land, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 2 1 2 0 2.00 Sino Land 1 1 1 0 2.00

Paramount Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.67%. Given Paramount Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than Sino Land.

Dividends

Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Paramount Group pays out -164.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Paramount Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paramount Group and Sino Land’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $714.24 million 2.76 -$24.70 million ($0.17) -52.94 Sino Land $316.08 million 32.16 $1.24 billion N/A N/A

Sino Land has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paramount Group.

Summary

Paramount Group beats Sino Land on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington. Paramount Group was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2020, the company had a land bank of approximately 22.3 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

