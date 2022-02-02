Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.97

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTNR. TheStreet upgraded Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNR. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Partner Communications by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

