Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Short Interest Up 43.5% in January

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the December 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Pathfinder Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. 1,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,966. Pathfinder Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $96,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $228,000.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

