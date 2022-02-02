Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,197 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paychex by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $87,256,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $70,057,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Paychex by 41.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after buying an additional 589,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $118.10 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $138.96. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.55.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

