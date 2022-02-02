Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR)’s stock price rose 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.62. Approximately 13,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 662,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

PYCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $733,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott David Miller bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 2,171.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,895,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,661,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

