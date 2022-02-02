Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.92.

Get Paylocity alerts:

PCTY stock opened at $208.18 on Tuesday. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $154.26 and a twelve month high of $314.49. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 131.76 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.61.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,932 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,519. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $662,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Paylocity by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.