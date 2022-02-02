Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.92.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $208.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.61. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,932 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,519. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,167,000 after acquiring an additional 558,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,736,000 after acquiring an additional 394,456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,476,745,000 after acquiring an additional 220,060 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 379.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,767,000 after acquiring an additional 103,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

