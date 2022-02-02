PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $42.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,609,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $156.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.08 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

