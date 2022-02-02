PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $180.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $224.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.95.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $175.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.51. The company has a market cap of $206.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 12-month low of $152.08 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.