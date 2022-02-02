PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.95.

PYPL opened at $175.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $206.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a twelve month low of $152.08 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 751,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,107,000 after acquiring an additional 55,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

