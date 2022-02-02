PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Short Interest Up 53.1% in January

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,200 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the December 31st total of 321,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 212,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $506.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 23.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.