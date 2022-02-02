Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average is $73.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pentair stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Pentair worth $42,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

