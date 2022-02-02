Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx. $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.51-$961.15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.03 million.Pentair also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70-$3.80 EPS.

Pentair stock opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.41. Pentair has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pentair stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Pentair worth $42,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

