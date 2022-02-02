Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.
NASDAQ PFIS opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. Peoples Financial Services has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49.
Peoples Financial Services Company Profile
Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.
