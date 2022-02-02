Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ PFIS opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. Peoples Financial Services has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 100.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.