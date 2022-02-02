Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Short Interest Down 18.1% in January

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ PFIS traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,346. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. Peoples Financial Services has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.15%.
Peoples Financial Services Company Profile
Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.
Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.