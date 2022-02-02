Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Short Interest Down 18.1% in January

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ PFIS traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,346. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. Peoples Financial Services has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 8.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 7.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 139.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

