PepsiCo, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.075 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

PepsiCo has raised its dividend payment by 18.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. PepsiCo has a payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

PEP stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,765,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,054. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $242.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PepsiCo stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

