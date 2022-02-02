PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.99. The stock has a market cap of $238.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $177.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

