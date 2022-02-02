Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $195,939,000 after purchasing an additional 823,110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 80.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,815 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $63,804,000 after purchasing an additional 587,652 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $684,122. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

