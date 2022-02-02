Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Short Interest Update

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 8,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $684,122. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,836. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.51. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 132.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.