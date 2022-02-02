Periscope Capital Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,400 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gores Holdings VII were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSEVU. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Gores Holdings VII by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 878,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 459,752 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gores Holdings VII by 11.3% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,376,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after purchasing an additional 240,748 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter valued at about $297,000.

GSEVU stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

