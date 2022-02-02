Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 299,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of StoneBridge Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APAC. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

APAC opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88. StoneBridge Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

