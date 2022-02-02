Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prospector Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 62,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in Prospector Capital by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 37,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Prospector Capital by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 198,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 158,014 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRSRU opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

