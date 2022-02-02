Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 674,800 Shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Periscope Capital Inc. reduced its position in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) by 81.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674,800 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Agile Growth were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGGRU. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Agile Growth by 23.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 154,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,781 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Agile Growth by 8.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 167,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Agile Growth during the second quarter worth $3,490,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Agile Growth by 2.4% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 569,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter.

AGGRU opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. Agile Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

