Periscope Capital Inc. Takes $3.24 Million Position in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 333,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 4.85% of Alpha Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $6,139,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $680,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPC opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.91.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

