Periscope Capital Inc. Trims Stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) by 80.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748,800 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 2,962.8% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 306,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 296,276 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 63,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 179,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter.

SBEAU opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

