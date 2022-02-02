Peter B. Crawford Sells 6,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SCHW traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.36. 6,511,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,797,819. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.96 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

