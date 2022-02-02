Philip C. Cox Sells 4,798 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $607.99. 487,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,340. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $464.10 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $674.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $650.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 target price (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $789.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after buying an additional 162,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after buying an additional 372,184 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

