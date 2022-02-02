Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.41 on Monday, reaching $86.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.95. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 78.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 440,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,834,000 after purchasing an additional 193,491 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 505,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

