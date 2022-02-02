Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,422.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,035 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

