Pillar (PLR) Trading 11.3% Higher Over Last Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Pillar has a market cap of $3.31 million and $181,871.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00042806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00116119 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.