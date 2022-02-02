PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Up 56.7% in January

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the December 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE PFN opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. This is an increase from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

