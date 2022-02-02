PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Up 56.7% in January

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the December 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE PFN opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $11.45.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. This is an increase from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
