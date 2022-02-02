PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $54.96

Shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.96 and last traded at $54.96, with a volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.09.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUNI. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 180.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

