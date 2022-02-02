Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,359,200 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 2,963,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.8 days.
Shares of PIAIF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,961. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70. Ping An Insurance has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $12.98.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
