Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,359,200 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 2,963,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.8 days.

Shares of PIAIF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,961. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70. Ping An Insurance has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $12.98.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

