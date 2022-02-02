Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend payment by 24.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $7.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

PNFP opened at $97.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.77. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $69.07 and a one year high of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

