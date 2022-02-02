Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital One Financial in a report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.49. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.13 EPS.

COF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $150.49 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $103.68 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,938,000 after buying an additional 274,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,891,000 after purchasing an additional 112,981 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

