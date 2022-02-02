Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank7 in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank7’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

BSVN opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $216.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 2.08.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Bank7 had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 39.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bank7 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Bank7 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman William B. Haines sold 117,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $2,462,249.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford Haines Financ William sold 1,000,000 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,122,080 shares of company stock worth $24,571,237 over the last three months. 55.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

