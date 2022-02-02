Piper Sandler Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $80.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VFC. Wedbush began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Capital cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. OTR Global cut shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

V.F. stock opened at $65.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average is $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. V.F. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 124,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

