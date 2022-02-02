Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for CBTX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CBTX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CBTX had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of CBTX opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CBTX has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $33.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CBTX by 1.1% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,600,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CBTX by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after buying an additional 44,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CBTX by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CBTX by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CBTX by 218.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 108,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. CBTX’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

