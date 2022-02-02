PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share.

NYSE:PJT traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.66. 3,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,419. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average of $77.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen purchased 500 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PJT Partners by 457.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.