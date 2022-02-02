PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share.
NYSE:PJT traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.66. 3,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,419. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average of $77.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.92.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PJT Partners by 457.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.
About PJT Partners
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
