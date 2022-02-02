PlayDapp (PLA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $22.68 Million

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $272.11 million and approximately $22.68 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00043485 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00118409 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PLA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

