Playtech (LON:PTEC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $556.33

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 556.33 ($7.48) and traded as low as GBX 547.50 ($7.36). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 577 ($7.76), with a volume of 1,645,567 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.14) target price on shares of Playtech in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.14) target price on shares of Playtech in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.14) target price on shares of Playtech in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 592 ($7.96).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 709.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 556.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

