Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF)’s stock price rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Plus500 to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

