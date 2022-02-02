Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Position Lessened by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Polaris were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Polaris during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Polaris during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.14.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PII stock opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.09. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.78. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

